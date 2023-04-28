Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline and DMT Club had 40 entries into the South West regional trampoline and DMT qualifier in Bath, with 22 gymnasts taking podium places including 12 golds.
The Flyers gymnasts competed at club, regional and open (national) level in trampoline and double mini-trampoline (DMT), many of them in extremely large classes. It was a first South West competition for many of the gymnasts.
All trampoline gymnasts compete two routines, which a panel of judges mark for form, travel and height.
At open level, gymnasts perform advanced skills such as double somersaults as a practice for the British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics national English competitions and National Age Group Final later in the year.
DMT gymnasts perform four passes of two skills each, the scores of which are added together for the final mark. At regional and open level, passes are also marked for skill difficulty.
Head coach Vicki Pritchard said: ‘Thank you very much to all of the coaches, judges, parents and helpers who volunteered for the day, and well done to the gymnasts who did us proud with their team spirit and tidy routines and passes.
‘Thank you also to Kirsty for organising our entries and being at the competition all day to make sure everyone was ready for their warm ups and ready for their classes at the right time!’
Last season, the club had 14 gymnasts become club and regional South West champions in their trampoline, double mini trampoline and tumbling grades, a gold medal at the national English Championships, a bronze medal at the national English qualifier, a top-six place at the Spring Cup and National Age Group Finals and a gymnast compete at the British Championships.
The club has also had a gymnast selected by British Gymnastics for the England DMT Development Squad, who is due to compete at his first overseas competition in Sweden this year.
Okehampton Flyers is a British Gymnastics-affiliated club and all of its coaches are British Gymnastics qualified.
The club is setting up new sessions in trampolining this term with more places available. Please fill in the club’s waiting list form at okehamptonflyers.org.uk to apply for a place. The club also has the latest news and results on its Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.