Okehampton Table Tennis Club are extremely grateful to Okehampton Rotary Club for their very kind donation of £300 to help start up a pickleball club, writes Angela Herrod-Taylor.
The money will be used to buy equipment and they hope to have the pickleball club up and running by the end of this month (October). Having this funding means that they can start the club sooner than expected.
Pickleball has been played in the USA since 1965 but has only been played in this country for the past few years. The game is played on a badminton court with a low net and is a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis. Wooden or carbon fibre bats are used with an airflow ball.
It is a great game for all ages and the table tennis club are hoping to run two sessions a week starting as soon as possible.
The sessions will be for adults only to begin with and will be held on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4pm and Friday evenings from 7.30-9.30pm.
For further information and updates please visit the Okehampton Table Tennis Facebook page or email the pickleball club secretary on [email protected].