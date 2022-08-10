Large President’s Day field despite intense heat
GOLF
On Saturday, August 13, Okehampton Golf Club president Doris Jewell hosted her President’s Day.
Despite the extreme heat a large field took part in a four-ball better ball stableford competition and the winners were Alan Dunn and Brian May with 46 points.
The MacDonald brothers Paul and Michael were second with 45 points after countback from, in third, Graham Pengelly and Fred Cooke also with 45 points.
Adrian Raymond and David Haines-Lawson were fourth with 45 points and Steve Heyes and Scott Gillespie were fifith with 44 points. A large raffle also took place for the Captains charity and a very enjoyable day was had by all.
On Thursday, the Okehampton ‘Lilac ladies’ took on Saunton ladies at Honiton in the quarter-finals of the Presidents trophy and were the worthy winners. They now go through to the semi-finals which will be held at Holsworthy on September 9.
PICTURED RIGHT: The Lady Presidents team which won through at Honiton. FAR RIGHT: Doris Jewell, Okehampton Golf Club’s president.
