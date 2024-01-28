UNFORTUNATELY Okehampton Golf Club suffered another break-in just before Christmas.
The thieves stole a number of hand tools and equipment from the Golf Club premises.
The Club is now raising funds to replace this essential equipment and help pay towards the further upgrade to its security arrangements, which have already taken place.
Okehampton Golf Club is a small club that caters not just for its members but for the wider community as well.
The Club is always fundraising for charity and now hopes that supporters will assist it in some fundraising for itself.
The Club is trying to raise £4,000 and says any contributions will be gratefully appreciated.
Donations can be made via a gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/okehampton-golf-club
The appeal currently stands at more than £1,900.