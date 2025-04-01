Golfers competed in a three ball all to count Stableford competition for the John Norman Trophy on Saturday, March 29 at Okehampton Golf Culb.
The winners of division one and the trophy were Malcolm Hooper, Lee Carey & Lee Pengelly with 104 points.
Martyn Letchford, Mark Bennett & Richard Johnson were second with 100 points.
Adam Cook, Matt & Lewis Parry were third with 99 points.
Barry Down, Mike Hubbard & Jonny Rattenbury were fourth with 98 points.
Division two was won by Paul Fewings, Rod Milsom-Smith & Martin Horn with 102 points.
David Haines-Lawson, Adrian Raymond & Dave Bickle were second with 99 points.
Darren Prouse, Matt Chamberlain & Richard Weller were third with 96 points.
Steve Browne, Kerry Skinner & Jonathan Tatman were fourth with 94 points.
The ladies section entered the Par Cup competition and the winner with a plus seven was Maggie Caws, Petra Byatt was second with minus one and Sue Stanbury was third also with minus one.