Hatherleigh Clay Shoot Club members competed for the De la Fontaine Cup.
The competition on Sunday, November 17 resulted in a tense tiebreaker between Greg Mellet and James Richardson, both with handicap scores of 36.
After a shoot off, James was presented with the De la Fontaine Cup from Ben Curtis, the landlord of the Duke of York in Iddesleigh.
Top gun of the day was Oliver Fray, James’s nephew.
Hatherleigh Clay Shoot Club was set up in the 1990s by Barry Downtown. The group meet every month for clay shooting in a location between Hatherleigh and Iddesleigh.
Three clay shoots per year are competition shoots, two of these are handicap competitions and one is a top gun competition.