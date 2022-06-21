Hatherleigh take step in the right direction

HATHERLEIGH won for only the second time this season in the Premier Division when they defeated Sidmouth by 52 runs.

One win is not enough to lift Hatherleigh out of the basement – and safety is no closer as third-bottom Bovey Tracey defeated Cornwood to stay 21 points distant.

But any sort of win is a step in the right direction for Hatherleigh skipper Mark Lake as the season reaches the halfway stage this Saturday.

Take away Kaglso Rapulana’s 47 at the top of the order and there was not much from the Hatherleigh batting in a running total of 78 for five.

Badly needed ‘oomph’ came from Paul Heard (25) and Ryan Davies (41) then tail-ender Charlie Presswell (23) as Hatherleigh recovered to reach 207 all out.

All six Sidmouth bowlers had at least one wicket. Charlie Miles (3-55) and Will Murray (2-30) were the most successful.

Sidmouth were in all sorts of trouble at 11 for three in reply before Jamie Baird (25) and Codi Yusuf (23) started nibbling away at the deficit.

Dylan Hurst (39) also made inroads and Cameron Grainger made 38 not out. But the tail was unable to support Grainger in a meaningful way as Sidmouth folded on 155.

Hatherleigh skipper Lake spun his way to three for 34 and there were two wickets each for Paul Heard, Charlie Presswell and Achilles Browne.

Lake said in a ‘brilliant team win’ two players deserved an extra pat on the back.

‘Lots of individuals stood up with special mentions to youngsters Charlie Presswell and Achilles Browne, who really impressed with the ball,’ said Lake.