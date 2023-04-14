On 37 minutes, Luke Mortimore’s free kick found Jake Rowe who went close with a good effort and five minutes later, Luke Alden’s fierce shot came back off the bar after a good run from the left. Just when it looked like the Okes would escape with all three points, a last ditch effort from Ivybridge saw them break down the right and their wide player completely miss-hit his cross which fell behind Dearing and defender Tyler Dawe was forced to handle the ball to prevent it entering the net. Ivybridge’s Fletcher Williams stepped up to crash home an unstoppable penalty for a share of the points. There was only time for Argyle to kick off before the referee blew the final whistle and Okehampton went home regretting the raft of chances they had failed to convert.