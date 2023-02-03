The away team played well and despite the best efforts of Okehampton defence including Rachael, the goal keeper, Tavistock managed to take the lead. Mid fielders Rhona, Emma, Sophie and Abbie pushed the ball up the pitch with some great passes and team work.
Pressure on the Tavistock defence by the forwards saw a fabulous pass from Iris into the D where Erin hit a great shot into the back of the goal from the post. The teams went in all square at half time.
Half-time discussions and some position changes came into effect in the second half. Again the Okehampton defence, comprising Jane, Lois, Julie and Laura were under pressure from the off with Tavistock managing to score a second goal.
Okehampton defence rallied and played brilliantly and used their skills and team work to ensure no further goals were scored against Okehampton.
Some great triangle play and team work saw Okehampton passing the ball up the field. They worked the ball up the field using players across the pitch and frequently took the ball into the oppositions D to keep Tavistock on their toes. Tavistock continued to play well and despite the Okehampton attacks Tavistock did not give up and fought to the end.
Finally a quick pass from Sophie to Mel in the D resulted in Mel taking a shot and putting the ball into the goal to score the equaliser. Final result 2-2. A really great result and a very enjoyable game. Mel Pike was voted player of the match.
Next Sunday sees Okehampton away to OCHC.