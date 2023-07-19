On Monday, July 10, a full start sheet entered the Seniors’ three-ball, two to count open competition at Okehampton Golf Club.
The overall winners were Ross Medlyn, Malcolm Hooper and Paul Kennedy with 87 points and second overall were Jim Lauchlan, David Asquith and Ian Thomas (Cricket St Thomas) with 82 points.
The best Okehampton/Combination prize was won by Howard Hoddell, Ray Grey and Roger Thompson with 82 points and in second were Rob Curtis, Bruce Mercer and Charlie Lane with 80 points.
The best visitor prize went to Mike Hotchkiss, Russell Young and Gary Hooper (Bovey Tracey) with 79 points and the second visitor prize was won by Richard Stevens, Brian Ridgeway and Nigel, Hoskins (Fingle Glen) with 76 points and in seventh place were Bob Collett, David Stanbury and David Williams with 80 points.
On Saturday in blustery conditions an Individual Stableford competition for the Centenary Trophy was played and the winner of the splendid trophy was Chris Back with 42 points, Steve Lawrence was second with 41 points and Will Searle was third with 30 points.
On Wednesday the ladies section had a fun competition for Lady Captain Diana Johnson’s Day with drawn teams of three one to count on the first six holes, two to count on the second six holes and one to count on the last six.
The winners were Frances Harbron, Judith Ezard and Ann Murray with 59 points and in second were Sue Stanbury, Cherry James and Hannah Harbron with 52 points.
There were also prizes for nearest the pins and nearest the line and the day was finished with a delicious lunch in the clubhouse.