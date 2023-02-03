Okehampton travelled to Plymouth on Saturday to play a determined Ocean City Hockey Club (OCHC), writes Jane Jones.
From the starting whistle OC were hungry for the ball using their hard hits to move the ball quickly around the pitch.
Sarah Bazeley and Rachael Luxton, playing as full backs marked tightly cutting out the attacking threat while Carol Newman in goal kept the ball out of her net.
Amanda Sim and Jane Jones took control of the Oke midfield allowing the away team to start to play their style of hockey. Player of the Match Zara Priday and team mate Izzie Watt won lots of possession and used their stick skills and speed to move the ball into the OC circle.
Oke’s pressure was rewarded when Izzie Watt received the ball on the right wing. Izzie’s strong cross found Molly Bushin perfectly placed in front of goal to give the lead.
Oke were the fitter team and used this to their advantage in the second half moving the ball at pace towards the goal.
Their second goal came from a well worked move on the right side of the pitch which found Sophie Tripp in the OC circle ready to hit the back board.
Oke’s wing backs Alice Kay and Abi Cleave pushed up the field attacking out wide and linking well with centre forward Claire Grubb.
Oke sealed their win when Zara Priday cooly intercepted the ball to gain possession outside the OC circle.
She then used her reverse stick skills to score Oke’s final goal giving them a 3-0 win.
Next Saturday Oke 2nd team play Plymouth University in Okehampton.