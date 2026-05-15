Okehampton Women RFC are set to play at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham in a charity tournament at the end of May to raise money for the RFU Injured Players Foundation (IPF).
This grand finale caps off what has been a truly spectacular and historic campaign for the team. Earlier this month, the Okehampton Women made club history by securing an historic “three-peat” – crowned league championships for the third consecutive season with a flawless and dominant campaign. This extraordinary level of play also secured the team a well-earned promotion to Women’s Championship 2 South.
“This has been a completely unbelievable year for us”, said Tom Powell, the Okehampton Women’s team coach and ORFC director of training. “Securing our third consecutive league title and moving to Championship 2 was a dream come true. To top it all off, the team are getting the opportunity to play at the Allianz Stadium for such a fantastic cause; it’s the perfect reward for all their hard work, dedication, and the support the team has received.”
The team have already been busy fundraising for the IPF charity, which provides support to rugby players in England who sustain a catastrophic spinal cord injury or acute severe traumatic brain injury playing rugby and is also working to prevent future injuries through research. The players recently hosted a series of successful fundraising events, including a local car wash and cake sale. They are now preparing to host a fundraising auction for the charity, which will take place on Sunday, May 17, at 8pm. To donate to the charity, visit: https://rfuipf.enthuse.com/pf/okehampton-rfc.
For more information about the charity auction, visit: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/auction/detail/auction_id/orfcladiescharityauction/allow_bid/1.
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