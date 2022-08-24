Okehampton Flyers gymnasts qualify for English and South West championships
Trampolinists from Okehampton Flyers have qualified for the national English Championships and the South West trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) squad.
Georgia Parker and Mason Parker-Groves have both qualified to compete in the trampoline English Championships at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
Georgia and Mason achieved a fifth place in the 15-16yrs Women’s class and a bronze medal in the 9-10yrs Men’s class respectively at the English qualifier in Telford on July 16.
The English competition series is against all of the clubs in England. Only 16 gymnasts per age group qualify to compete at the English Championships.
Georgia commented: ‘I’m really pleased to have qualified for this big event, especially after having only competed in two competitions this year after three years with no competing.
‘I definitely wouldn’t have been able to make it this far without Vicki’s extremely good coaching and I’ve improved so much since training with her in Okehampton.’
Following the South West Regional Challenge Cup Final in July, Adela Wrzecionko and Mason Parker-Groves have been selected to represent the South West at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final in Sheffield, with Teegan Smith selected as reserve.
Mason said: ‘I have worked very hard to keep achieving in the sport I love training sometimes up to six times a week.
‘I am working hard on increasing my tariff on my routines for the finals and am looking forward to the competitions.’
Adela Wrzecionko was selected for regional level one in the 11-12 age group for trampoline, and Mason Parker-Groves was selected for regional level one double mini trampoline, 9-12 year old boys.
Teegan Smith was selected as reserve for regional level two 15-plus women’s trampoline.
Adela commented: ‘I am very excited to compete for the South West squad. I trained thoroughly for the last couple of months and I am thankful for this opportunity and challenge.’
Adela and Mason will be performing against other regions across the UK at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in September.
Their coach, Vicki Pritchard, who is also a South West coach, will be coaching the South West team at the event.
Vicki said: ‘This is a huge achievement for all of the gymnasts. They are all working hard at their trampoline training and conditioning to increase their routine difficulty ready for the championship finals.’
Mason will also be competing at the British Championships in October, the biggest British Gymnastics final of the year.
To trial for Okehampton Flyers’ squads, please contact Vicki at [email protected]
No previous experience of trampolining or gymnastics is required. More information about the club can be found at okehamptonflyers.org.uk, with videos and photos on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.
