Last weekend, eight players from Okehampton RFC represented Devon across three teams at the County Championship Finals.
The Devon U20s team played Lancashire at Twickenham with Callum Arnold and Dan Butt from Okehampton RFC fighting hard for the win. In a hard game, the team lost 36-22.
The next day the Senior Men played in their final at Twickenham against Cheshire in another great game. Players from Okehampton included Tom McGratten, Leon Horn and Richie Friend. Tom was vice captain and both Leon and Richie scored try’s. Unfortunately Devon lost 50-38.
Last on was the Devon Ladies, coached by Tom Powell. Three players from Okehampton RFC represented Devon in the phenomenal game
Garnet Mackinder, Issy Edworthy and Phoebe Ogborne from Okehampton RFC went on to win the match against Eastern Counties in a massive feat of 37-22.
The team, coaches and supporters are incredibly proud of the amazing achievement from the club.
