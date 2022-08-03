Okehampton Running Club members secure podium finishes at Run Exeter 5k series event
Last Tuesday the second August saw six ORCs take part in the penultimate race in the Run Exeter 5k series, with more excellent running and podium finishes for the runners.
Andrew Vernon was the first ORC home in a time of 19.15, giving him second place in his age category.
He was followed by Claudine Benstead in 20.16, first in her category.
Then came Joanne Page who was second in her category, Sophie May Luxton first in her category, Paul Evison third in category and Victoria Evison fifth in her category.
There are a total of six races in the series, with the best four results taken. The last race will be on September 6, so everything to run for.
Claudine is currently leading the table in the F60 category and Andrew is leading in the M50+ category, with Paul in third place for the M65+ category.
Friday evening saw three ORCs travel to the Haldon Forest to take part in the Forest Flyer organised by the Dawlish Coasters.
This race is nearly five miles and completely off road on undulating cinder paths in a stunning forest setting.
The first ORC home was Joanne Page in a time of 36:16 and third female overall.
Next was Paul King in a time of 42:22 with Karen King not far behind her husband in a time of 44:45.
On Saturday four ORCs took part in the Sticklepath Horseshoe. This is the first time the event has taken place since 2018.
The race is a 9.6-mile self-navigation fell race across the moorland of North Dartmoor, starting and finishing at Sticklepath.
The runners are required to pass through six official checkpoints at Skaigh Warren, Belstone Seat, Belstone Tor, Steeperton Tor, Cosdon Beacon and Skaigh Warren again.
They can take any route between the checkpoints, but there are clear paths to follow all the way round.
The weather was hot but clear, giving fantastic visibility on the moors which made for some breathtaking views from the top of the hills.
Paul Crease was the first ORC back in a time of 1:23 securing him fifth place overall. He was closely followed by Joe Lane in a time of 1:26 and Mike Saywell was in 11th place in a time of 1:39. Paul Evison had a tough race and did well to finish, but in a slower time than usual.
The ORCs enjoyed this friendly event, organised in the same spirit as our own fell races and it is highly recommended to anyone that enjoys running on the moor.
The finishers were rewarded with home-made flapjack and a cider!
There’s no stopping some ORCs and Chris Turner decided to run a parkrun while on holiday. He did the Ashford parkrun, a two-lap course around Victoria Park.
He was glad he did, as he finished with a new PB of 17:42! Well done Chris.
On a very hot Sunday morning, Andrew Vernon was running again, he was the sole ORC at the Totnes 10k.
This undulating multi terrain course starts at the Totnes Pavilion winding its way along the river Dart through fields, tracks, woods and then back to the start.
It’s a very hilly course, especially with the new uphill section that has been added due to damage to part of river trail, and with the hot conditions it was never going to be a quick race.
Andrew did well to finish in a time of 50.09 giving him fourth place in his category.
He described it as ‘hot, hilly and hard going’! Well done to him and all of the runners.
