A motion was put to the council to play on Sundays. This was rejected, with even the president of the bowls club, a councillor, voting against it. Sundays were for religious observance and even the children’s swings in the park were tied up on Sundays. The members had indoor accommodation in a Pavilion in the Park where the bandstand is now situated. It was only much later that members actually built themselves a clubhouse, which did not open until the 1980s.