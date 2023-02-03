Midfielders Lizzie Rogers (player of the match) Sienna Watts and Viv Wetherington worked hard to keep the ball in Torbay’s defensive half, another attack on goal saw Louise Weller score the 4th goal of the match this was followed by a 5th by forward Alex Collins. Second half saw much of the same play with Okehampton keeping the pressure on forcing short corners and plenty of shots on goal with Lizzie Rogers bringing the score to 6-0.