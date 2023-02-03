Okehampton started strong dominating the attacking play with left forward Erica Skinner scoring an early first goal of the match this was followed by two goals in quick succession by right forward Alex Collins taking advantage of a short corner bringing the score to 3-0 to Okehampton.
Torbay tried hard to push through Okehampton’s defensive line with Captain Louise Weller, Sandy Houston, Emma Bisson, Debbie Pritchard and Lindsey Tawse quickly closing down any opportunity for a shot on goal where goalie Lois Rowlands was ready and waiting.
Midfielders Lizzie Rogers (player of the match) Sienna Watts and Viv Wetherington worked hard to keep the ball in Torbay’s defensive half, another attack on goal saw Louise Weller score the 4th goal of the match this was followed by a 5th by forward Alex Collins. Second half saw much of the same play with Okehampton keeping the pressure on forcing short corners and plenty of shots on goal with Lizzie Rogers bringing the score to 6-0.
Viv Wetherington not wanting to miss out on a goal chipped the 7th of the game in. The midfielders repeatedly set up Erica Skinner who scored a further 4 goals before full time.
Final score 11-0 to Okehampton.