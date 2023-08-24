Okehampton was the new home of Footgolf this month after The Ashbury Golf Resort was selected to host this year’s English Footgolf Open, writes Neil Bevan.
The FIFG500 event was a thrilling spectacle as players competed over three days across two specially designed courses. The event had over 150 players from 12 different countries all competing to become the 2023 winner.
Players were playing for ranking points as well as England places – there is a lot of pride that goes into the game. Over the last seven or eight years the sport has evolved from a recreational sport or hobby to a sport that is played week in, week out.
Some players even gain sponsorship and travel the world to play footgolf. Footgolf is potentially being recognised as an Olympic sport.
Competition winners: Men’s: Karl Baker May - 1st; Alasdair Dick - 2nd; Jack Harris - 3rd.
Over-45s: Stein Arnestad - 1st; Luis Pinto - 2nd; Jon Durie - 3rd.
Female: Claire Willaims - 1st.
Over-55s: Colin Murray - 1st.
Amateur: Bobby Hopkinson - 1st.
TPS: Ryan Purcell and Jack Harris - 1st; Bobby Hopkinson and Paul Hawkins - 2nd; Josh Paton and Jan Prodger - 3rd.
Awards presented by Pete Gross, Course Manager at Ashbury Golf Resort.
The Manor & Ashbury Resorts are hoping to host the Open again next year and are expecting an even bigger turn out to the competition, as well as hosting other events early next year including the Home International Four Nations event.
The resorts are deeply committed to promoting sports, offering an 18-hole footgolf course for those wanting to get into the sport as well as having the only indoor padel tennis courts in the South West.