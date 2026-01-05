CREDITON Rugby Club has announced the details of the funeral arrangements for former respected player and President, Paul Harris.
It said that a funeral service to celebrate Paul's life will take place on Friday, January 16 at 11.30am at the Church of the Holy Cross, Crediton.
It added: “Those wishing to do so are warmly invited to wear a splash of black and amber in remembrance of Paul.
“After the service, everyone is welcome to join the family at Crediton RFC, where refreshments will be available.
“Space is limited in the Church car park so please use additional parking at the rugby club.”
The club previously announced “with a heavy heart” that Paul passed away during the early hours of Saturday, December 27.
It said: “Paul first pulled on a black and amber shirt in the 1969/70 season and went on to make 151 appearances for the club.
“He was always the first to say he wasn’t the most naturally gifted of players, but what he gave to Crediton RFC off the field was immeasurable.
“From Match Secretary to Chairman and ultimately President, Paul dedicated decades of service to the club he loved.
“His influence reached far beyond Blagdon.
“Paul was a respected and committed member of the Devon RFU Committee, serving in numerous roles before becoming President of the Union from 2022 to 2025 - a position he fulfilled with pride, humility, and an unwavering belief in the importance of grassroots rugby.
“Regardless of club colours, Paul championed the idea that every community club deserved a voice.
“Paul was black and amber through and through, a true CRFC legend, and one of the kindest and most genuine gentlemen you could ever hope to meet.
“His loss will be felt deeply across the rugby community in Devon and far beyond.
“Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.
“RIP Bomber”
In November 2018, Paul was honoured at Twickenham for 50 years of service to his club.
In October 2020 he was honoured by Crediton RFC for outstanding service to the club.
Paul was the club press officer, submitting many weekly reports to the Crediton Courier.
He was also a rugby historian and in 2003 wrote a book “Crediton Rugby – The first 125 years”.
He has also researched the history of other clubs and Devon RFU.
