FOUR Okehampton Hockey Club players were selected to represent Devon or the West during the season, writes Jane Jones.
Sophie Luxton was selected to play for the Devon Under-17 girls’ team while Iris Lesley and Erin Godwin were selected to play for the Devon Under-14 girls’ team.
Nicky Pedrick and Jane Jones were both selected to play for the West Masters.
Nicky played for the West Over-45s team, travelling to Wakefield in May for the National Area Tournament, playing teams from all other areas of the country and finishing third.
Jane played for the West Over-60s team, travelling to Manchester in June for their National Area Tournament and coming away with a winner’s medal.
Pre-season training has started and the club welcomes anyone who is interested in playing or officiating. There is hockey available for all levels and ages.