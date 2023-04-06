It was a quiet week for races, but on Good Friday three ORCs headed to Exeter for the City Runs Fast Friday 10k, writes Jacqueline Shields.
This is a great, fast, traffic free 10km race on footpaths around the River Exe and Exeter Quay.
This event is suitable for people chasing PB’s along with novice runners.
With near perfect conditions the runners did extremely well, with a PB of 35:47 and first in category for our U17 runner.
Jo Page was second in her category with a time of 42:34 and Ged Fitzgibbon third in his age category, and just outside his PB in 51:37.