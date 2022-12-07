Last week Dartmoor Velo rider Orla White, along with coaches Geoff Whitlow and Andy White, met with Matthew Luckham and Amanda Hubbard from Care Control Systems to seal a new two-year partnership to help support young cyclists from Tavistock and beyond.
Care Control Systems are a successful, locally-based digital care software company, whose managing director Matthew Luckham was one of the founding members of Dartmoor Velo.
Dartmoor Velo is a junior cycling club for children aged eight to 18 and is constantly growing and evolving to increase the cycling offer to local young people.
Currently, they offer coached bike skills sessions, mountain bike rides, road rides and roller skills sessions. To do this they rely on a great team of coaches and ride leaders who develop through British Cycling training courses.
As a club they put on grassroots cycling races throughout the year to encourage and introduce children to the sport and this year also hosted the South West Regional Cyclo-cross Championships held at Newnham Park where riders from across the South West battled it out for the regional titles.
Twenty-four Dartmoor Velo riders took part and five, including Orla in the Under-14 girls category, came away champions.
The support of CCS is very much appreciated by the club and will allow the club to get even more children into cycling by training and developing more coaches, subsidizing kit for our members, and giving them opportunities within more different disciplines of cycling.
Whether they cycle for fun with their friends or race nationally like Orla the club hopes to give our youngsters a lifelong love of a fun, healthy, sustainable skill.