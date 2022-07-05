Perfect conditions for event at Okehampton and Launceston

Over the weekend of Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, the annual Two Castles Challenge Four Ball Better Ball Open Competiton was contested in perfect conditions – playing 18 holes at Okehampton Golf Club and 18 holes at Launceston Golf Club.

The winners over two days of the scratch were Aaron Crabb and Alex Manley (Cricket St Thomas) with 80 points, the winners of the handicap were Richard and Diana Johnson (Okehampton) with 86 points.

The winners of the mixed were Nick and Lin Atkinson (Okehampton) with 82 points and the winners of the single sex were Steve Pike (Okehampton) and Steve Hodges (Fingle Glen) with 83 points.

Alan Searle and Kevin Cornwall (Okehampton) were the winners of the scratch over 18 holes at Okehampton with 33 points and Alan Mann and Phil Jones (Warren) were the winners of the handicap with 45 points.

The winners of the scratch over 18 holes at Launceston were Jon Harrison and Gareth Knight (Launceston) with 35 points and the winners of the handicap were Pete Huda (Crediton) and Phil Cope (Okehampton) with 42 points.

On Saturday, July 2 an Individual Medal competition for the Jim Butcher trophy was played. The winner of division one was Paul Douglas with nett 65. Keith Harvey was second with nett 68 and James Hall was third also with nett 68.

Dean Abrams was the winner of the trophy and division two with nett 62. Bryan Evan was second with nett 63 and Ade Hick was third with nett 67. Division three was won by Steve Latham with nett 63, Kerry Skinner was second with nett 67 after count back from, in third, Diana Johnson.

The ladies’ competition this week was an individual stableford and the winner of division one was Lynn Hazelton with 35 points.