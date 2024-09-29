NEW CROSS 7 - NORTH TAWTON 29
BACK on the road again for North Tawton RFC, we don't seem to play at home much these days.
I know it will even out as the season unwinds but North Tawton turned up at New Cross, otherwiseknown as Kingsteignton, with a useful-looking squad who, if they click, could give the in-form home team a run for the points.
The very early pressure came from New Cross but it was all a bit hectic with no real threat and a ref who was making it clear with the aid of his whistle he was in charge.
The first points on the board came from some good quick passing involving the backs, the Tawts fly-half getting the ball to Jordan Cornthwaite who went over for the first points of the match, alas missed kick, but its 0-5.
With these points came the confidence from North Tawton to start to take charge of the way the game was going to be played and two more tries soon followed.
One was by Tom Chisholm, missed kick, 0-10 and then one by James Miller with a good conversion, this time taking us into unchartered territory, a strong lead from North Tawton, 0-17.
New Cross came back at the Tawts with a try of their own which was a timely reminder for the Tawton side not to get complacent with their opposition.
The half time score was 7-17.
The second half got underway with more good passing and the running of some good lines from the whole of the Tawton team, all players getting their hands on the ball.
It has to be said that the home team looked a bit deflated, making some desperate tackles inattempts to stop North Tawton adding to what was already looking like a winning tally.
Aidden Jeffrey is the next to score, 7-22 taking the game even further away from the home side.
The intensitythat the game was being played in seemed to have fizzled out with this last score and we went into a period of both teams giving away penalties.
North Tawton was marched back 10m a couple of times for overzealous conversations with the ref and the home team increasing the tackle height.
We finished with Aidden Jeffrey getting the second of his tries.
Ryan Goss added the conversion, giving us the final score of7-29.
This was a good, well thought out win by North Tawton that hopefully gives them the confidence to go forward in the coming fixtures, they made a team in the top three look very ordinary.
Chris Phare