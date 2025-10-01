EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter says he has seen no evidence his squad is being targeted by the proposed new rebel global franchise competition, Rugby 360.
Reports in August suggested more than 160 players worldwide had been approached by organisers of the breakaway project, which aims to launch next year. This week, speculation in Australia linked several high-profile rugby league players with code-switching to join the new tournament.
“I haven’t spoken to a single agent or player who’s told me they’re unavailable because of Rugby 360,” he said. “So as far as I’m concerned, we’re just carrying on recruitment as normal.”
The Chiefs boast a number of international stars, including England duo Henry Slade and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins and incoming Wallabies Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper, who will arrive at Sandy Park later this month following the Rugby Championship.
Baxter believes much of the noise around R360 is still speculation. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are all kinds of non-disclosure agreements and things in place,” he added. “For me personally, it’s a bit of a non-story until I see some facts and figures or get told something concrete. I’ve not been told anything yet.”
R360, fronted by former England captain Mike Tindall, has set out plans for 12 franchises worldwide – eight men’s and four women’s teams – playing across rotating global venues. Organisers hope the world’s best players can be drawn into the competition, but doubts remain over funding, structure and player availability.
Meanwhile, English rugby is enjoying its own momentum. The Premiership launched its new season under the rebranded title “The PREM,” while England’s women are riding high after their World Cup triumph. Red Bull has also invested in Newcastle, adding further intrigue to the domestic scene.
Baxter feels England’s top talent already have strong incentives to stay put, particularly with Rugby Football Union central contracts boosting player income.
“If the Premiership is in a good place, then England rugby is in a good place,” he said. “I think players here already have great opportunities. Right now, I see no reason to believe a breakaway competition will change that.”
