EXETER Chiefs have sent a powerful message to the rest of the Gallagher Premiership and beyond with the blockbuster signing of Australian centre Len Ikitau ahead of the 2025/26 season.
In what is arguably the club’s most significant acquisition since Wallaby scrum-half Nic White arrived at Sandy Park in 2017, the capture of Ikitau signals a clear statement of intent from Director of Rugby Rob Baxter.
Determined to restore Exeter’s status among the English and European elite, Baxter has moved decisively to inject proven international class into his backline, reinforcing the Chiefs’ ambition to climb back to the top of the domestic and continental game.
The powerful inside centre will join the Chiefs later this year on a nine-month deal and joins fellow Aussies Tom Hooper and Julian Heaven in signing for the Devonians.
“This is part of us growing. Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray were almost finishing off a squad to try and win the European Cip. But for me, this is more of a part of our growth, like when we brought in Nic White and Dean Mumm before that,” said Baxter.
“That was to drive us up to the Premiership and make us competitive in the Premiership in the top-end Premiership games. Once we are at the right end of the table, it’s the type of signing that drives you over the edge.
“It’s just something that we need to keep moving the team forward. In the past, we have always tried to mix up what the squad looks and feels like, and that’s something we have grown with and done really well.
“But we haven’t been able to do that for the last two or three years because we haven’t been in a position financially to do it, but things have improved, and we can now make those moves.
“Len is one of those players that you like pretty much everything he does. He makes space for other people. I think the way he scores tries, he is a good defender. He can play inside and outside centre to an international standard. In all the interactions I’ve had with him, he seems like a genuine family man. There is not a lot I’ve seen there not to like.”
Ikitau has won 39 caps for the Wallabies and has been playing a starring role for the Brumbies in Super Rugby this season. He is, however, relishing the chance to take his career to the Northern Hemisphere.
“My family considers us very lucky to get to have this experience abroad with a club that is so iconic and respected, not to mention a place that loves its rugby with passionate fans,” the 26-year-old said.
“Speaking to Rob and hearing his plans for the club and his willingness to work with Rugby Australia for my long-term development made me confident the move was the right one.
“Rob and the coaching staff have challenged me to take the next step as an on-field leader to drive success for the club. We are very excited to start our UK adventure, and we’re looking forward to meeting all the loyal fans.”