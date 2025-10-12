A NEW roof at North Tawton Rugby Football Club clubhouse has been completed.
Sarah Quick, on behalf of the Club said: “The roof was starting to come to the end of its natural life with 27 years on the clock with small leaks starting to appear.
“After two years of fundraising and tireless hard work from everyone involved with NTRFC work has been completed.
“A massive thanks to West Devon Borough Council 106 and communities resilience fund, The Norman Family Trust and Den Brook Wind Farm community benefit fund. Without their support it would not have been possible.”
“The new composite roof has a 45 year warranty in anthracite which will keep the club watertight for future generations!”
Mike Casbolt, West Devon councillor for Exbourne Ward and Des Hawking, Chairman of Den Brook Wind Farm community benefit fund recently attended a vice-presidents lunch held to celebrate completion of the new roof.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.