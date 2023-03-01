On the back of a disappointing defeat two weeks ago, Okehampton RFC 13’s have worked hard in training and had growing confidence going into the match on Sunday against Crediton, despite being on the losing end of the reverse fixture last year, writes James Stevens.
The first 10 minutes of the game was closely fought with both teams unable to break the game line with much effect thanks to some good tackling, however it was the away team who crossed the try line first making the score 0-5.
Okehampton were quick to respond with the forwards making several strong carries before Oli crashed over to bring the score level; the latter stages of the first half saw Crediton find more space and scored twice in quick succession to make the score 5-15.
Okehampton made some changes at half time and got off to a flying start; the previous weeks training really showing at times with the backs moving the ball through the hands creating more space and four tries, two to Aldon and one each for Sam and Seth.
With only five minutes remaining and the score 25-15, Okehampton looked good for the win, but Crediton having brought back on their strong ball carrier at number 8, started to push the Oke’s defence, scoring two tries, the last of which on the final whistle leaving the scores level at 25-25.
This was without doubt a hugely improved performance from the 13’s who face Barnstaple at home this Sunday.