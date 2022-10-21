Okey ladies battle hard to keep pole position
On the road at Teignmouth this week, the Okehampton ladies dug deep to hold on for a 19-24 victory maintaining their position as joint first in the league.
On an already tired looking surface, conditions had worsened during the warm up to set the scene for a very muddy and tight encounter.
Welcoming debutants Robyn and Charlotte to the team, Okehampton fought hard to soak up some early pressure before getting their hands on the ball.
The deadlock was finally broken when from half-way out Imogen, who tackled and carried well all day, spotted some weak shoulders to run at.
Breaking the line of defence, she pinned her ears back to show the defenders a clean pair of heels as she ran in a fine individual effort under the posts. Tilly added the conversion for 0-7 Okehampton.
Twice, good hands were used across the backline to ship the ball wide to the constant threat that is Issy. Issy used her frightening pace to round the defence and rack up another brace of trys for herself. Tilly added a further conversion bringing the score to 0-19.
Finally, following a good period of sustained pressure from the forwards, in the dying moments of the first half, Tilly found herself in space scooting over for an unconverted try of her own. 0-24.
From here on out the hosts took the upper-hand (and possession) probing the Oke defence tirelessly for weaknesses.
Despite resolute defence from the entire team, eventually the pressure told and the Teigns raced in for a converted score bringing the score back to 7-24.
Teignmouth could sense a comeback and with their tails in the air they retained the ball well to force Okehampton into a number of infringements in and around the rucks.
It was from these penalties that the Teigns made the Okes pay, forcing further indiscipline through a series of quick tap penalties followed up by strong carries through the midfield.
As the Okes valiantly guarded their line they lost two players to the bin. This lack of numbers took its toll on the remaining players who then conceded a try from close range followed by a penalty try after sustained pressure. 19-24.
The Okes came together to compose themselves for the final minutes. More strong tackling in midfield forced a turnover following which the ball was moved wide and kicked off the pitch to bring the game to a close, much to the relief of the coaches and the strong travelling support contingent.
Player of the match was Amy, who, in addition to hitting 99% of the rucks, propped up the scrums during the ladies first experience of fully contested scrummaging.
The ladies now have a three-week break before hosting Helston at the Show Ground for a top of the table clash on November 13. All support is greatly appreciated.
If you would like to join the ladies, they are always welcoming new players to training 7-8:30pm on Thursdays at the rugby club.
