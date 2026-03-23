THE Red Roses will kick-off the new WXV Global Series with three games on home soil in September, including a re-run of the Rugby World Cup final against Canada, but this time at Sandy Park.
This fixture follows in the wake of the Rugby World Cup last year when Sandy Park hosted seven matches during a four-week period, including two quarter-finals.
Exeter Rugby Club’s CEO and chairman Tony Rowe CBE said: “We are no strangers to international games. Aside from the last year’s Rugby World Cup, we hosted men’s World Cup pool matches in 2015 and an international test between the Red Roses and Canada back in 2023. We look forward to welcoming both those teams and their supporters back in September.”
John Mitchell’s World Champions will also welcome Rugby World Cup 2029 hosts Australia to Sale Sharks’ CorpAcq Stadium on Saturday, September 12, and six-time World Cup winners New Zealand to Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, September 26.
As announced during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the WXV Global Series features 18 of the world’s best national teams, with the top 12 teams – Australia, Canada, England, France, Italy, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA, and Wales competing in a home-and-away, cross-regional touring model. These fixtures will take place within an eight-week global window from the second week of September to the last week of October.
The Chiefs currently have five Canadian internationals in their squad including World Cup captain Alex Tessier, plus Abby Duguid, DaLeaka Menin, Sabrina Poulin and Emily Tuttosi.
Tessier said: “Canada got to play at Sandy Park last September and for the Chiefs players, it felt like a home away from home. A full house at Sandy Park is an exciting place to be and this is great opportunity for local rugby fans to see these top women’s rugby nations in action closer to home.”
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