EXETER Chiefs star Henry Slade has been left out of England’s match-day squad for this Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with Italy at the Allianz Stadium (3pm).
The gifted centre has been an ever-present for his country in the tournament so far, but he is one of a number of changes head coach Steve Borthwick has made for the visit of the Azzurri to London.
Slade’s place in the centre is taken by Northampton’s Fraser Dingwall, who won his last England cap more than a year ago. His inclusion means five of the seven backs are from the Saints.
Elsewhere, Marcus Smith drops to the bench as Elliot Daly is given the nod at full-back, while Jamie George is set to win his 100th Test cap, replacing Cornishman Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker.
George will become the seventh player to reach a century of caps for the England men’s team.
Borthwick’s side lie third in the current Six Nations table, one and four points respectively behind France and Ireland, who meet in Dublin on Saturday (2.15pm).
Borthwick said: “England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of. Playing in front of our home supporters is something we’re really looking forward to - and we’re sure it will be a fantastic game of rugby.”
England side to face Italy: Elliot Daly; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Tom Willis. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Jack Van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith.