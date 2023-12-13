Okehampton II earned a comfortable 35-7 win over Newton Abbot II – nicknamed the Spartans – at Rackerhayes on Saturday.
The win comes as the third in succession for Okehampton, who are picking up the pieces after a strong of defeats not long ago.
Okehampton sit fourth in the Counties 3 Tribute Devon West table going into the Christmas break, although it is not necessarily a comfortable position to be in as a gaggle of clubs jostle for position; there is only five points separating third-placed New Cross (34 points) from seventh-placed Cullompton II (29).
The Okehampton II squad was: Marcus Reed, Ryan Lee, Adam Stevens, Andrew Craddock, Kieran Lee, Daniel Thorne, Martyn Cole, Jack Hampson, (name withheld), Matthew Coles, James Stevens, Charles White, Benjamin Neville, George Courtier, Edward Jones.
Subs: Archie Muxwortyhy, Patrick Moyse, Bradley Wilton, Oscar Bridger, Joshua Craddock.