Tavistock Swimming Club’s head coach got through to the finals after qualifying by winning the South West Regional Awards.
Lake did not win an award at the ceremony in Birmingham but he was recognised for his achievements, including introducing headsets for swimmers so he could coach them as the swam, for inspiring junior coaches and for regenerating the clubs after lockdown closures.
James kept morale high throughout lockdowns by continuing to coach ‘dryland’exercises and training via Zoom to reach all members.