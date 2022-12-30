Okehampton had a European title winner to celebrate in October as roller hockey goalkeeper Alex Cole won the European Championships with Team GB.
The 17-year-old and his team beat Germany in the final of the Under-19 competition, making them winners for the first time.
The team won six of their seven games in the tournament with Alex playing in four of them – including the final.
GB only lost one game, when they took their foot off the throttle safe in the knowledge that they already had enough points to reach the final, which they convincingly won 7-4.
Alex had already won the Under-16 North American Roller Hockey Championships, which was held in California in 2019. He won the award for best goalkeeper at the event.