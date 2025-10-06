Sunday, September 28 saw the culmination of the Tavistock Summer Open over at Tavistock Tennis Club on Plymouth Road. This community club which now has around 450 members enjoyed a fantastic day of great tennis and even better weather.
A good-spirited crowd enjoyed watching the final matches of the ladies’ and men’s singles, the girls’ and boys’ singles as well as the ladies’, men’s and mixed doubles finals.
Chairman Stuart Borthwick said: “Many congratulations to our winners of course but also to all our members that participated. Tennis can be a harsh game but at Tavistock, with experienced ladies captain Hilary Picton acting as tournament referee/organiser, we were in safe hands.
“A great attitude was shown by the players, aware they are on their own tennis journey. Thanks to the spectators too and of course Nick Hill for overseeing the juniors event which again was played in great spirits and was thoroughly entertaining."
The club provides coaching and social groups for all abilities whether you are just starting out, a teen showing interest, an adult "getting back into it", someone that can't run so well anymore or for those who are pushing to progress to Plymouth and district league/ county or even national level.
“Partnering primarily with Top Bounce Tennis and other local coaches/hitters .there really is something for everyone. Winter membership is now live too meaning that for just £65 you can play as much tennis as you can till March 31 2026. Find out more at tavistocktennis.org. You will love it. It is ace... puns intended of course."
