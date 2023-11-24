In the end Ashmoor just shaded it to deserve the 2-1 win over Okehampton ladies’ thirds but this was a closely fought match with plenty of endeavour.
It was honours even in the first half with end-to-end hockey and both teams trying to gain dominance.
Okehampton were lively down the left with wing back, Emma Bisson and inner, Zara Priday, battling hard to win the ball and feeding out to Erica Skinner who kept good width on the left wing.
Jane Jones and Amanda Sim were well-positioned to blunt the visitors’ attack and took charge in defence, with Alex Collins having a commanding game at left back, winning her player of the match. Anne Camp also played her part with some robust tackling and Lindsey Tawse was industrious in the middle, harassing the Ashmoor players and preventing them from finding their passing range.
Ashmoor are a young and well-drilled side and flew out of the blocks at the beginning of the second half to score early on.
The match was largely played on Okehampton’s left hand side but when the play did get switched across Liv Walker and Sienna Watts each showed a quick pair of heels to outpace the Ashmoor defence and attack the opposing circle.
Erin Godwin, at centre forward, displayed her skills and ability to move into space, but although Okehampton earned themselves several penalty corners, the goal would not come.
They were left to rue missed opportunities when despite their cohesive defending and Lois Rowlands’ sterling efforts in the Okehampton goal, Ashmoor put the game out of reach with a second.
Next week, Okehampton 3rds are away against Plymouth Uni 4ths for their last league game this side of Christmas.