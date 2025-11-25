Three primary schools from West Devon have secured places in the Devon County Schools Football Finals next year.
Teams from Horrabridge, Tavistock and Bere Alston primary schools have reached the 2025/26 finals, to be held on January 29 in Newton Abbot, after various knockout competitions.
Following the small primary schools tournament, it was the turn of the large primary schools in the Tavistock Area Schools Football Tournament to hold their qualifying competition on Monday, November 17.
The event was rearranged due to a storm and was blessed with a dry, sunny but cold day.
Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) organised the competition at Tavistock Community Football Club.
Tavistock, St Peter’s (Tavistock), St Andrew’s (Buckland Monachorum), Whitchurch and Horrabridge entered teams into two large schools Tavistock area competitions within the tournament to select county finalists.
One large school competition decided which school’s A-teams would represent West Devon in the county finals and the other was for B and C teams who rarely get the chance to represent their schools at football.
Officiated by OCRA coaches, the games were exciting and competitive.
Tavistock and Horrabridge A won all their games, before meeting each other in a very close game which resulted in a 2-1 win for Tavistock.
St Andrew’s were third, Whitchurch fourth, St Peter’s fifth and Horrabridge B sixth.
The B competition was won by St Andrew’s, with Horrabridge C runners-up, Tavistock were third, St Peter’s fourth, Whitchurch fifth and Horrabridge D sixth.
Three schools from West Devon have been invited by Devon FA to the county finals resulting from the small and large school tournaments:
Bere Alston qualified for the county finals of the small schools competition, Horrabridge (at both Year 3/4 and 5/6) have reached the girls’ county finals competition and Tavistock for the large schools county finals competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.