EXETER Chiefs have suffered a significant setback – and Italy have too – after Director of Rugby Rob Baxter confirmed in-form back-rower Ross Vintcent will require surgery on the shoulder he dislocated while on international duty.
The 23-year-old, who has been a breakout performer for club and country this season, is expected to spend 10–12 weeks on the sidelines, leaving both the Chiefs and the Azzurri bracing for his absence.
Vintcent had been in electric form, scoring three tries in his first three Gallagher Premiership outings, but his momentum was halted during Italy’s 32–14 defeat to South Africa in Turin a fortnight ago. Assessments back in Devon confirmed the worst, putting his availability for Italy’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 7 in serious doubt.
“He has had his scans and needs an operation, so we will crack on with that, and he will start the rehab process, and it’s a 10-12 week return to play if it all goes well. So we will get him back soon. It’s a bit of a shame for him,” said Baxter.
“He has had a really strong start to the season for us. He had a bit of a bang, so we left him out for a week because the other guys were going well. He has then gone into the Italian camp and gone very well from the start.
“He was going hammer and tongs in a big game against South Africa and has ended up with a pretty significant injury, so it is a little of a shame for him, but they do happen. But he is a very conscientious professional guy.
“So I am sure he will recover from this pretty quickly and will be available to us in a very important part of the season, so that will be a breath of energy to drive us forward.”
With Vintcent sidelined, Kane James and Richard Capstick – the latter now fully fit after his own spell out – are set for extended opportunities.
Exeter’s injury concerns don’t stop there as Vintcent’s club and country team-mate, Stephen Varney is still battling the rib problem he picked up on Test duty and is expected to miss Friday’s trip to Sale Sharks.
