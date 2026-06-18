Cloud and fog might linger early this Thursday, June 18, but a mostly mild day unfolds with limited drizzle possible. Sunshine is likely to appear by midday, bringing a pleasant forecast for many. Temperatures near 21°C feel quite comfortable. Okehampton can also expect light winds through late afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy cloud cover and a small chance of rain throughout the morning. Conditions should feel mildly warm, with temperatures about 22°C in the afternoon. Some brighter spells may break through, creating a more cheerful outlook later on. Little wind disruption makes for a mostly calm and stable atmosphere.
The weekend kicks off with Saturday featuring possible drizzle before midday and periods of cloud for much of the day. Temperatures near 20°C keep it slightly cooler than recent days. Intermittent sunshine may peek out, providing a brief break from the grey. Overall, conditions remain fairly mild with minimal wind.
Sunday ushers in a noticeable jump, with sunshine dominating large parts of the forecast. Temperatures about 26°C deliver a genuine taste of summer, although a rogue shower could drift by. Morning skies look especially bright, and gentle breezes persist through late afternoon. Evening hours should stay largely clear and calm.
Warmer conditions persist into Monday, nudging temperatures near 27°C under mostly brilliant skies. Rain chances appear slim, and soft winds maintain a pleasant environment throughout the day. Partial cloud cover may move in by dusk, but any damp weather looks unlikely. The forecast suggests a warm start to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.