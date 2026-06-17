In Okehampton, today, Wednesday, June 17 sees patches of rain throughout the day, with cloudy spells in the morning. Occasional drizzle is possible, keeping things damp at times. Temperatures reach near 19°C, dipping to roughly 13°C by evening. Conditions may improve slightly later on, but expect some lingering cloud cover and light breezes.
Tomorrow appears brighter, with limited rain chances and more sunshine breaking through. Temperatures likely climb near 22°C, staying about 13°C overnight. Some scattered clouds could develop, yet the day should remain mostly pleasant. Light breezes add a comfortable feel, making it a welcome change from the previous dampness.
Friday looks generally sunny, reaching about 22°C at its peak and falling to near 12°C later on. Skies remain mostly clear, which should keep showers at bay. Gentle winds are expected, ensuring a calm atmosphere. A bright day from morning through evening is anticipated under the clear skies.
This weekend continues the mild trend on Saturday, with highs about 21°C and lows hovering near 11°C. Early morning mist might clear quickly, leaving sunny spells behind. A chance of light drizzle cannot be ruled out, but the day still promises comfortable conditions. Calm winds help maintain a pleasant environment.
Sunday brings warmer air, reaching near 25°C and dropping to about 10°C overnight. Mostly clear skies encourage plenty of sunshine, though occasional patchy cloud is possible. The day remains dry and bright, offering a summery feel. The rest of the week remains fair, with minimal rain and temperatures staying comfortable. Sunset hours may feel pleasant, extending daytime warmth longer.
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