Today, Wednesday, September 10, features patchy rain with occasional light showers. Temperatures near 16°C and breezy conditions are likely, especially throughout the afternoon. Cloud coverage may vary, but no heavy downpours are likely. The local forecast suggests persistent humidity throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain settling in, with heavier bursts possible at times. Expect temperatures about 14°C and a chance of on-and-off drizzle. Overcast skies could dominate, creating a gloomy feel for much of the morning. The weather outlook hints at a consistent damp atmosphere.
Cool conditions continue Friday with more rain likely. Temperatures near 15°C offer a slightly milder feel, with bursts of moderate showers at intervals. Bouts of drizzle are expected early, but occasional breaks might brighten parts of the afternoon. A gentle breeze accompanies these conditions.
This weekend begins with moderate rain on Saturday. Temperatures about 15°C remain consistent amid gusty winds, though brief breaks in showers might appear. Overnight moisture may linger, ensuring showers remain in the forecast. Despite the wet spell, a few calm moments could develop later.
The damp trend continues Sunday in Okehampton, with moderate rainfall expected. Temperatures near 17°C bring a slightly warmer feeling. The local forecast suggests bursts of drizzle throughout the day, though short dry intervals might emerge late afternoon. Winds could intensify slightly, driving scattered clouds across the area. Unsettled conditions may linger into the evening, adding moisture to the day’s pattern.
