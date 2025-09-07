Today, Sunday, September 7, sees patchy rain with occasional drizzle, so the weather may feel a bit damp. Temperatures near 18°C keep things fairly mild, dropping to about 10°C later. Okehampton experiences mostly cloudy skies during the day, but brief clearer spells might pop up when the showers ease.
Tomorrow holds a better chance of sunshine, though patchy rain could appear by afternoon. Conditions feel pleasant, with temperatures about 18°C through midday and dipping near 8°C overnight. Clear skies may break through the clouds, but occasional drizzle can still show up, so the forecast stays a little changeable.
More unsettled weather arrives Tuesday, including passing clouds and potential rain. Temperatures reach about 17°C at their peak, while lows hover near 9°C. Sunny intervals could appear, but any brighter spells may be short-lived. Expect a breezy feel at times, making the day feel cooler than the thermometer suggests.
Foggy patches appear Wednesday, starting early along with occasional light rain later. Temperatures climb near 15°C, then settle to about 10°C after sunset. Skies remain mostly grey, with limited sunlight peeking through. Damp conditions persist, and a gentle breeze might follow, ensuring the day retains a cool and cloudy vibe.
Similar conditions persist Thursday, featuring occasional rain showers and cloudy periods. Temperatures hover near 15°C during the day and dip to about 10°C once night falls. Fog may develop again, reducing visibility at times. These conditions linger into this weekend, promising another stretch of mixed weather with drizzle, clouds, and brighter spells overhead.
This article was automatically generated
