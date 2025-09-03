Today, Wednesday, September 3, brings moderate rain to Okehampton, with temperatures near 18°C and lows of about 11°C. Rainfall appears likely throughout daylight hours, delivering a notable downpour that keeps the region damp. Occasional drizzle could mix in, but heavier bursts remain possible. Overall, expect a wetter weather forecast for this midweek day.

Tomorrow continues the damp trend, as moderate rain and cloudy skies dominate. Temperatures near 17°C dip to about 10°C by night. Heavier showers might occur intermittently, ensuring lingering moisture on surfaces. An overcast setting likely persists, with only brief spells of dryness possible during a generally wet forecast.

Friday might still feature patchy rain, especially in the early hours. A brighter spell emerges by midday, lifting temperatures to about 18°C, then settling near 10°C once darkness falls. Lingering clouds could occasionally obscure the sun, but fleeting bursts of brightness should bring mild relief for weather watchers.

This weekend begins with Saturday offering a sunnier outlook. Temperatures near 20°C generate warmth, making the afternoon notably pleasant. Any hint of rain remains unlikely, though a gentle breeze may stir. Clearer skies help illuminate the area, promoting a more cheerful forecast that contrasts the previous drizzly days.

Sunday switches back to a chance of patchy rain. Afternoon highs reach about 20°C, with lows near 11°C overnight. Cloud cover could return intermittently, bringing damp conditions before pockets of sunshine reappear. An ever-changing weather forecast ensures a varied end to the weekend, blending sprinkles of rainfall with bright intervals. Expect occasional breezes.

