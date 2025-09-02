Today, Tuesday, September 2 in Okehampton continues unsettled, with patchy rain likely through much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 19°C, dipping to about 10°C overnight, and a moderate breeze could keep conditions cool. Occasional drizzle may break for brief brighter moments, though heavier bursts seem possible at times.
Tomorrow brings a soggy outlook, with moderate rain settling in and highs about 17°C. Showers may persist throughout the day, accompanied by breezy conditions. Night-time lows hover near 12°C, keeping things mild but damp.
Thursday sees further unsettled weather, though rain might ease at intervals. Temperatures hover about 18°C and could dip to near 9°C later, so expect a cooler evening. Patchy drizzle or light showers are still possible into the afternoon, but some clearer breaks could develop.
Friday’s local weather looks slightly brighter, with temperatures about 19°C. Skies may offer occasional sunshine, although a few rain showers cannot be ruled out. Overnight values might drop to near 9°C, bringing a crisp feel by dawn.
This weekend focuses on Saturday, with patchy rain nearby and highs near 19°C during the day. Light drizzle could appear off and on, but some brighter moments may still sneak through. Night-time temperature hovers about 11°C, ensuring a mild end to the evening.
The rest of the week maintains an unsettled pattern overall, with potential for intermittent drizzle and moments of clearer skies. Expect moderate breezes and temperatures that generally hold near the mid to high teens, easing slightly overnight. Conditions may shift, with sudden changes possible.
This article was automatically generated
