In Okehampton, Monday, September 1 brings moderate rain throughout the day, with temperatures near 16°C. Cloud cover stays consistent, and bursts of light drizzle may pop up in the morning hours. Occasional heavier downpours are possible by midday. Showers remain a strong possibility into the late afternoon and evening, with winds staying moderate.
Tomorrow looks set to bring moderate rain once more, with temperatures near 18°C. Early drizzle is likely to shift into heavier bursts by afternoon. Cloudy skies persist, offering only brief breaks in the rain. Later in the day, conditions might ease slightly, though scattered showers are still expected.
Expect more moderate rain on Wednesday, keeping temperatures near 18°C. The morning begins with patchy drizzle, transitioning into steadier downpours after midday. Cloud coverage remains thick, reducing any chance of sunshine. Wind gusts may pick up at times, and occasional drier spells appear possible late in the evening.
A cooler feel arrives on Thursday, with moderate rain continuing and temperatures near 16°C. Mornings could feature drizzle, turning heavier by midday. Skies stay grey throughout, allowing minimal brightness. By early evening, downpours may fade to lighter showers, but a damp atmosphere lingers. Winds remain moderate, occasionally gusty.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with temperatures about 18°C. The morning may start overcast, gradually lifting to reveal patches of sun. Rain looks unlikely, creating calmer conditions for most of the day. By late afternoon, there’s a chance of passing cloud, but the outlook stays bright as we move into the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
