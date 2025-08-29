Today, Friday, August 29, brings moderate rain with temperatures near 17°C. Showers appear likely throughout the morning, though lighter drizzle could emerge by late afternoon. Skies may remain grey, and a gentle breeze could amplify the cooler feeling. In Okehampton, rainfall is expected to continue well into the evening hours.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 20°C. Light drizzle may develop early, giving way to occasional showers by midday. Cloud cover could break in places, but bursts of rain should linger. Winds might pick up slightly, sustaining a breezy atmosphere that keeps conditions feeling fresh well into evening.
This weekend continues with Sunday showing patchy rain and temperatures about 19°C. Early morning drizzle might persist, though heavier bursts are less likely. Skies could brighten briefly, yet occasional droplets remain possible. Breezes stay noticeable, offering a gentle but persistent flow. Conditions might turn milder later, bringing a pleasant feel.
The new week opens with patchy rain on Monday, bringing temperatures near 18°C. Scattered showers are forecast through midday, interspersed with occasional breaks in the clouds. A light breeze could maintain cooler sensations, though brief sunny intervals are possible. Damp patches may persist into evening, keeping conditions somewhat unsettled overall.
Further improvement might arrive Tuesday, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 19°C. Misty patches early on could clear, leaving brighter spells by midday. Light winds reduce the chill factor, while sunshine breaks through at intervals. Rain chances remain low, suggesting a generally more comfortable forecast for late summer weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.