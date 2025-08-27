Today in Okehampton is Wednesday, August 27, bringing patchy morning rain that may shift to partial sunshine by midday. Early drizzle is likely, and a mild afternoon follows. Skies remain partly cloudy later on, with temperatures near 20°C. Light winds should keep the day comfortable and enjoyable.
Tomorrow appears wet, featuring moderate rain from dawn until evening. Occasional drizzles sprinkle the morning, and heavier showers might arrive around midday. Temperatures hover near 16°C, while overcast skies hold steady. The local forecast suggests ongoing damp conditions, with limited sunny breaks expected.
Friday sees more unsettled weather, with bursts of rain interspersed by drier spells. Early drizzle may taper off, leaving partial sunshine briefly. Temperatures stand about 18°C, but cloud cover persists. The latest weather outlook hints at scattered showers later, offering only short interruptions from the drizzle.
This weekend starts with Saturday offering patchy rain and occasional gusts. Temperatures reach about 19°C under mostly cloudy skies. Light rain might sprinkle the afternoon, but sunshine could peek through at times. A windy spell could develop, adding a brisk feel to the day. Showers may linger into evening.
Sunday follows with moderate rain likely at intervals. Early cloud cover may persist through midday, accompanied by brief drizzle. Temperatures near 19°C keep conditions mild, though heavier rainfall is possible later. Occasional lighter patches might appear before showers re-emerge. The forecast suggests more wet spells continuing overnight. Gusts may strengthen slightly in the afternoon, creating a cooler breeze and reinforcing the overall dampness and humidity.
