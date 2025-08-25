Today, Monday, August 25, in Okehampton greets everyone with sunshine and clear skies. Sunshine dominates throughout with temperatures about 26°C, staying warm later in the afternoon. Early hours feel mild near 12°C, but there’s little chance of rain. Skies remain bright well into the evening, making it a fine day.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with morning temperatures settling near 11°C before climbing to about 21°C. Clouds gather early, and showers are likely for much of the day. Occasional breaks might appear, but overall steady downpours keep things damp. Evening sees a lull, though skies remain quite cloudy into late hours.
Midweek sees rain settling in on Wednesday, with temperatures about 18°C and overnight lows near 9°C. Persistent showers linger through much of the daylight hours, occasionally easing to lighter drizzle. Conditions turn breezy, although not gusty. Late afternoon could offer some clearer patches, yet expect more wet weather by evening.
Another unsettled day follows on Thursday, featuring moderate bursts of rain and a high near 17°C. Morning starts about 10°C, gradually warming despite downpours. Brief dry intervals may occur, but clouds dominate the sky, limiting sunshine. Drizzle persists into late afternoon, gradually diminishing toward the evening as temperatures hold steady.
Approaching Friday sees cooler air, with a maximum around 16°C and intermittent showers through the day. Early readings hover near 12°C, reinforcing a damp, chilly feel. Showers persist on and off, and heavier bursts are possible. This weekend might maintain unsettled skies, with breezes picking up and temperatures remaining modest.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.