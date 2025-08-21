Monday rounds off the outlook with the hottest conditions yet, as temperatures hit near 28°C. Sunshine is anticipated to dominate once again, ensuring a bright and dry scenario. Even with a light breeze, the heat levels remain noticeable during the afternoon. Okehampton can expect this forecast pattern to hold steady, offering prolonged clear skies. Rain remains improbable, leaving the region free of sudden showers. Late evening will bring moderate cooling, ensuring a mild end to the day.