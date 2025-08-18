Today, Monday, August 18, patchy rain is on the cards in the early hours. Clouds should linger until midday, but sunny spells are likely later. Temperatures near 24°C will provide a warm feel, although a light breeze may accompany the damp start. Local weather watchers may notice moderate cloud coverage, but brighter skies should break through. Steady clearing is predicted toward evening.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, might feature brief rain showers in the morning before occasional sunshine emerges. Temperatures about 24°C are likely, contributing to generally pleasant weather. Some late-day drizzle could appear, but it should be minimal. Conditions promise a comfortable mix of mild clouds and brighter intervals.
Midweek looks mostly clear on Wednesday, with ample sun shining throughout midday. Temperatures near 23°C should keep things pleasantly warm. Early morning might bring a few bits of mist, but no significant rain is anticipated. Skies remain bright, encouraging a cheerful forecast.
The following day continues the sunny spell, with temperatures about 23°C bringing more comfortable warmth. Thursday may have cooler starts, but any lingering cloud cover will be light. Expect plenty of daylight well into the afternoon, and rain-free skies will likely persist over the region.
Expect calm conditions to remain on Friday, with sunshine and temperatures near 23°C delivering another mild day. Skies should stay clear as evening approaches, rounding off what has been a bright stretch of weather. Okehampton can expect dry conditions, making for a settled end to the week. Weekend conditions appear stable for those seeking more sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.